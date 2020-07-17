GRANTS: Georgia Supports Two International Coproductions

The winners were chosen from among nine projects competing for the grants. The results of the competition were announced on 15 July 2020.
Click HERE for the grants chart.
TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 202,898 EUR / 700,000 GEL for the coproduction of two International feature films to be directed by Dover Kosashvili and Elene Naveriani.
