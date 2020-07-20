PRODUCTION: Georgian Director Giorgi Chalauri Preps Pit

TBILISI: Georgian director Giorgi Chalauri is currently in preproduction with his first feature film Pit. The filming is planned for the winter of 2020-21. The producer is Giorgi Kobalia. Avto gets out of jail. Five years ago, he along with his friends got arrested during protests. The police regime in the country gave them a strict punishment to make an example out of the young rebels. Then-18-year-old Avto was thrown in jail and taken captive by the abusive system. His only motivation is to kidnap and get even with his case supervisor, a particularly cruel security officer named Enver.

Irma lives in the village. She is the sixth girl in her family line. Irma's father, Gaioz, has a manic desire to have a son to continue his legacy. Gaioz perceives Irma as a son regardless and raises her like a boy. He seeks to suppress her feminine instincts. Irma's life becomes unbearable. She tries to get help from the local administration and police. However, the conservative locals aggressively go against her. At the same time, her situation gets more complicated when she gets strange feelings of lust for a newly arrived girl, Madina, in the neighbouring village. The roads of Avto and Irma intersect in the countryside where they eat the hallucinogenic mushrooms and fall into a sort of trance, praying for their wishes to come true.

„This film is an observation of the recent 30-year history of independent Georgia, the observation of first generations whose birth and self-determination began with the country’s independence and continues to this day. This is the story of young people … [who] are victims of brutality. In the case of Avto, there is the remnant punitive system left after the soviet regime and Irma is fighting domestic violence and fear and aggression of the surviving archaic primordial instincts of the society,“ Giorgi Chalauri told FNE.

The film is produced by Giorgi Kobalia through the Georgian company Terra Incognita Films.The project received a production grant of 125,000 EUR / 400,000 GEL from the Georgian National Film Center in 2020. The total budget is 350,000 EUR / 1,200,000 GEL. International coproducers are welcome.

The film is in preproduction. Location scouting and casting of the main actors are currently underway. The filming is planned for the winter of 2020-21. The date of the premiere is yet unknown as it depends on festival selections.

Giorgi Chalauri graduated in Faculty of TV and Film Directing from the Tbilisi State University and has made two short films, Washing (2004) and Microdistrict (2017). He has also worked as a screenwriter for Rusudan Pirveli's Susa (2010).

Production Information:

Producer:

Giorgi Kobalia

Terra Incognita Films (Georgia)

Credits:

Director: Giorgi Chalauri

Screenwriter: Giorgi Chalauri

DoP: Shalva Sokurashvili

Production Designer: Nato Bagrationi

Producer: Giorgi Kobalia (Terra Incognita Films)

Cast: Aleksandre Kharanauli