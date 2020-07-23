TorinoFilmLab SeriesLab 2021 to Be Held in Georgia

TBILISI: The first workshop of SeriesLab 2021 training course of TorinoFilmLab will be hosted by Tbilisi in partnership with the Georgian film company Millimeter Film . The call for applications will open from the beginning of December 2020 to 1 February 2021.

„Creative Europe Georgia Desk will also be involved in the project. Negotiations are currently underway with TV channels and various organisations”, producer Tiko Nadirashvili from Millimeter Film told FNE.

As SeriesLab is organised in partnership with Millimeter Film and the Flanders Audiovisual Fund, SeriesLab will welcome one TV-series project from Georgia and the Flanders region of Belgium.

„We firmly believe that there are dozens of high-end series ideas in Georgia as well as plenty of opportunities for their development and execution. Our task is to make many directors and screenwriters aware of this opportunity, to come up with ideas or to prepare already existing ones. We want many original Georgian projects to be selected within this brilliant platform“, Nadirashvili also said.

Besides, TorinoFilmLab will design and implement a customised workshop which will take place in parallel with the SeriesLab session and which will be dedicated to the development of four concepts by Georgian film professionals for TV series, including a combination of classwork and masterclasses with international professionals, as well as networking moments with the participants attending the SeriesLab workshop.

Georgian film professionals or any person interested in TV series development will have the opportunity to attend two open lectures organised during the workshop. In order to boost the connection between local professionals and TFL’s community, TorinoFilmLab will organise networking moments when local professionals can informally meet the workshop’s participants and tutors.

„We are very excited about this new collaboration with Millimeter Film, that will bring a group of international TV series professionals to Georgia and will allow us to have a deeper connection with its industry people. In the frame of this collaboration, we will get in contact with talents and projects from Georgia: we will eventually select one TV series project to participate in TFL SeriesLab programme and we will design a customised workshop for four Georgian TV series projects. On top of that we foresee networking moments between international and local professionals," Mercedes Fernandez, TorinoFilmLab Managing Director, told FNE.

