FESTIVALS: Application Open for First Edition of Kutaisi International Short FF in Georgia

KUTAISI: Applications are open for the first edition of the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival , which will take place from 3 to 7 November 2020 in partnership with the Georgian National Film Center and the Kutaisi Municipality .

The festival focuses on innovative short films, paying special attention to new aesthetic developments and the individual vision of directors.

"The production of short films has a long history in Georgia and many Georgian films have won at the Oberhausen International Short Film Festival. Kutaisi is the second largest city in Georgia and it has a very interesting cinematic past. The newly established festival aims to revive old traditions and to bring back viewers to the cinema", Nino Mkheidze, General Director of the festival, told FNE.

The Kutaisi International Short Film Festival also aims to help the city of Kutaisi to be included in the list of UNESCO creative cities.

The jury will award two prizes in the main international competition (with films from 10 to 30 minutes), the Golden Dinosaur for best film and best director, as well as the Dinosaur’s Footprint award in the second international competition (with films from 1 to 5 minutes).

In the sidebar the festival will feature French and German short film programmes with the support of the Goethe-Institut and the Goethe-Institut in Georgia, as well as screening Federico Fellini's short films dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the director, plus Georgian short films. The programme will also include masterclasses, discussions and presentations.



Click HERE for more information.