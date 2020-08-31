FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi International Documentary FF Announces Lineup

The programme includes sections on Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, Erotix-DOX, Guest Country, Swiss films and Special Screenings. The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Drive-In Cinema, Online Screenings, Regional Tour, and others.
The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.
International Competition:
Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer (Italy, Russia, Sweden)
Directed by Andrej Tarkovskij
Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei
In A Whisper (Spain, France, Switzerland, Cuba)
Directed by Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez Fernández
State Funeral (Netherlands, Lithuania)
Directed by Sergei Loznitsa
Produced by Atoms & Void (Sergei Loznitsa, Maria Choustova)
Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim
The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos
Coproduced by Moonmakers
Faith (Italy)
Directed by Valentina Pedicini
Lessons of Love (Poland)
Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska, Katarzyna Mateja
Produced by Widok Films
The Happiest Man on Earth (Finland)
Directed by Joonas Berghäll