FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi International Documentary FF Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Eight titles have been selected for the International Competition section of the 8th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi , the most important documentary film festival in Georgia. The festival will take place from 30 August to 30 September 2020.

The programme includes sections on Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, Erotix-DOX, Guest Country, Swiss films and Special Screenings. The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Drive-In Cinema, Online Screenings, Regional Tour, and others.

The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

International Competition:

Andrey Tarkovsky. A Cinema Prayer (Italy, Russia, Sweden)

Directed by Andrej Tarkovskij

Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei

In A Whisper (Spain, France, Switzerland, Cuba)

Directed by Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez Fernández

State Funeral (Netherlands, Lithuania)

Directed by Sergei Loznitsa

Produced by Atoms & Void (Sergei Loznitsa, Maria Choustova)

Coproduced by Studio Uljana Kim

The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

Produced by Albatros Communicos

Coproduced by Moonmakers

Faith (Italy)

Directed by Valentina Pedicini

Lessons of Love (Poland)

Directed by Małgorzata Goliszewska, Katarzyna Mateja

Produced by Widok Films

The Happiest Man on Earth (Finland)

Directed by Joonas Berghäll