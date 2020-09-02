FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2020 Announces Lineup

An international jury headed by the Georgian director Lana Ghoghoberidze will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix. The competition line-up includes films from Georgia, Estonia, Poland, and Croatia.
Seven titles have been selected for the International Documentary Films Competition, where the jury is chaired by Georgian/French actress/film director Nino Kirtadze.
BIAFF INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS COMPETITION:
Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Netherlands)
Directed by Burhan Qurbani
Conference (Estonia, Italy, Russia, UK)
Directed by Ivan Tverdovsky
Produced by Nafta Films
Supported by the Estonian Film Institute
In Between Dying (Azerbaijan, USA, Mexico)
Directed by Hilal Baydarov
Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andreas Staka
Produced by Okofilm Production (Switzerland)
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film (Croatia)
Sole (Italy, Poland)
Directed by Carlo Sironi
Coproduced by Lava Films
Supported by Polish Film Institute
The Salt of Tears (France)
Directed by Philippe Garrel
There is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Coproduced by Europe Media Nest
Yellow Cat (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Persona N2 (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Nino Basilia
Produced by Nino Basilia, Alex Ingo Becker
BIAFF International Doc Films Competition:
Ayouni (UK, Qatar)
Directed by Yasmin Fedda
Bazyl (Urkaine)
Directed by Roman Shirman
Disqualified (Tunisia, France, Qatar)
Directed by Hamza Ouni
Paris Calligrammes (France, Germany)
Directed by Ulrike Ottinger
Promised Land (Italy)
Directed by by Daniele Tommaso
The Gift (IL Dono) (Italy)
Directed by Giuliano Fratini
The Whale from Lorino (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Cuske
Produced by Pokromski Studio and the Polish TV