FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2020 Announces Lineup

BATUMI: Nine titles have been selected for the International Feature Films Competition of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival, running 13-20 September 2020.

An international jury headed by the Georgian director Lana Ghoghoberidze will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix. The competition line-up includes films from Georgia, Estonia, Poland, and Croatia.

Seven titles have been selected for the International Documentary Films Competition, where the jury is chaired by Georgian/French actress/film director Nino Kirtadze.

The festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Batumi City Hall, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Ajara AR, the Tourism Department of Ajara AR, the National Tourism Agency of Georgia, the Batumi Drama Theatre, the British Council, the Goethe Institute Georgia, the Embassy of Italy and French Institute.

BIAFF INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILMS COMPETITION:

Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Netherlands)

Directed by Burhan Qurbani

Conference (Estonia, Italy, Russia, UK)

Directed by Ivan Tverdovsky

Produced by Nafta Films

Supported by the Estonian Film Institute

In Between Dying (Azerbaijan, USA, Mexico)

Directed by Hilal Baydarov

Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andreas Staka

Produced by Okofilm Production (Switzerland)

Coproduced by Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Sole (Italy, Poland)

Directed by Carlo Sironi

Coproduced by Lava Films

Supported by Polish Film Institute

The Salt of Tears (France)

Directed by Philippe Garrel

There is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

Coproduced by Europe Media Nest

Yellow Cat (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Persona N2 (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Nino Basilia

Produced by Nino Basilia, Alex Ingo Becker

BIAFF International Doc Films Competition:

Ayouni (UK, Qatar)

Directed by Yasmin Fedda

Bazyl (Urkaine)

Directed by Roman Shirman

Disqualified (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Hamza Ouni

Paris Calligrammes (France, Germany)

Directed by Ulrike Ottinger

Promised Land (Italy)

Directed by by Daniele Tommaso

The Gift (IL Dono) (Italy)

Directed by Giuliano Fratini

The Whale from Lorino (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Cuske

Produced by Pokromski Studio and the Polish TV