FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2020 Postponed

BATUMI: The 2020 Batumi International Art house Film Festival has been postponed until October due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region. The management of the BAIFF made the decision based on consultations with state authorities. The exact date of the festival is yet unknown.

The reopening of cinemas in Georgia has also been put on hold. Cinemas were originally scheduled to begin reopening on 15 September, but it has now been postponed for one month. Due to the situation, a number of cultural events have been postponed in Georgia. Cine-Doc Tbilisi 2020 has continued film screenings in a drive-in format.

“It was a difficult decision of course for the BIAFF team – everything was ready to start – the film programme, the guests, logistics, etc. But the festival management is aware of the risks associated with the increasing number of cases of the Covid-19 virus in Batumi, and in order to ensure the protection of the health and safety of the festival's guests, participants and audience, the best solution is to postpone the festival and organise it in the first half of October. The security measures and state regulations related to the pandemic situation will be fully implemented during the festival”, Zviad Eliziani, manager of the festival, told FNE.

The exact dates of the festival will be determined by the end of September.

"The epidemiological situation is quite remarkable. A few days ago, we announced the decision of the Interagency Council to ease restrictions on theatres and cinemas. These facilities were supposed to be partly opened from 15 September and partly from 1 October, however, due to the epidemiological situation, their opening was postponed for one month, until 1 November", said Head of Government Administration Natia Mezvrishvili.