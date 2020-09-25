FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2020 Announces Lineup

Another twenty-six titles have been selected for the International Super Shorts Competition. Nine Georgian films are competing at the festival.
The jury will award two prizes in the main international competition (with films from 10 to 30 minutes), the Golden Dinosaur for best film and best director, as well as the Dinosaur’s Footprint award in the second international competition (with films from 1 to 5 minutes).
"We received about five hundred films for the two competitions. The selection turned out to be difficult because in general the cinema is in a state of crisis; however, I think there are some excellent films in the main competition and that gives us hope. We are thrilled that the very first festival aroused great interest and we received films from almost every country in the world. We hope that the Covid-19 situation will not deteriorate sharply in Georgia and we will be capable to hold the festival in accordance with the regulations", Nino Mkheidze, General Director of the festival, told FNE.
KISFF INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILMS COMPETITION:
12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
Directed by Irine Jordania
Produced by MILLIMETER FILM
Supported by the GNFC
Before We Leave (Georgia)
Directed by Elena Tsagareishvili
Produced by Manana Taralashvili
All That's Left (Belgium)
Directed by Salvaire Hugo
O Mà! (France)
Directed by Vincent Launay-Franceschini
Goodbye My Son (Japan)
Directed by Yuichiro Nakada
Motherland (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
Produced by Bellevue Kino
The Menu for Tomorrow (Japan)
Directed by Woody - Kazuhiro Kiuchi
Sycamore (Turkey)
Directed by Mehmet Tığlı
Personae (France)
Directed by Rémy Rondeau
Havens (Italy)
Directed by Elena Griggio
Señor (UK)
Directed by Masha Clark
The She-Wolf (France)
Directed by Svetlana Trébulle
Keep It Quiet (USA)
Directed by Yaya Simakova
Fishing (Georgia, France)
Directed by Tornike Bziava
Produced by ReactorMonkey LTD
Supported by the GNFC
Bad Daughter (Russia)
Directed by Svetlana Sigalaeva
KISFF INTERNATIONAL SUPER SHORTS COMPETITION:
Grater (Switzerland)
Directed by Vital Z'Brun
Lament (Australia)
Directed by Kimberley Wells
In a Shell (Georgia)
Directed by Levan Gelashvili
Produced by Levan Gelashvili
Time (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Janjghava
Produced by Mariam Kerdikoshvili
Through the Spotting Scope (Georgia)
Directed by Tuta Iovadze, Nicole Belskaya, Ana Gabunia
Home Alone 2020 (Georgia)
Directed by Valeri Pipia
Mountain (Iran)
Directed by Teymour Ghaderi
The Note (Iran)
Directed by Siavash Eydani
Balance (Singapore)
Directed by Raymond Limantara Sutisna
Fire Extinguisher (Spain)
Directed by Rodrigo Sopeña, Joana Solnado
Hikikovid (Italy)
Directed by Alessio Aiello
Emi (France)
Directed by Arnaud Prochasson
Noorah (Pakistan)
Directed by Momina Tariq
The Masterpiece (USA)
Directed by Christopher Satola
All the Time in the World (Italy)
Directed by Riccardo Menicatti, Bruno Ugioli
Co-exist (Iran)
Directed by Komeil Soheili
Andrei (Australia)
Directed by Natasha Cantwell
Maids (Argentina)
Directed by Sofia Castro
Studenturium (Georgia)
Directed by Luka Padiurashvili
Produced by Luka Padiurashvili
Irony (Australia)
Directed by Radheya Jegatheva
Ascension (France)
Directed by Anaïs Honvault Zborowski, Bob Fokoua
Tremor (India)
Directed by Ramesh Laxmandrao Holbole
Epilogue (Poland)
Directed by Arkadiusz Bartosiak
Produced by Boria Films
Freedom (Spain)
Directed by Marcos Sastre
Deja Vu (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Kartvelishvili
Produced by Mariam Gabrichidze
Quaratine Divorce Court (USA)
Directed by John William Siscel IV