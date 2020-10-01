FESTIVALS: Iranian/Norwegian Sunless Shadows Wins CineDOC-Tbilisi

The main prize of the international competition went to the Iranian/Norwegian film Sunless Shadows directed by Mehrdad Oskouei. The film tells the story of an Iranian juvenile detention centre, where a group of teenage girls are serving time for having murdered their father, husband or another male family member.
The Georgian documentary Pavilion directed by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze won the prize in the Focus Caucasus section.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival's format was changed and film screenings were held in the open air at Cavea Drive-in Cinema.
The complete list of winners follows:
International Competition
Main Prize:
Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei
Special Mention:
The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos
Coproduced by Moonmakers
Focus Caucasus
Main Prize:
Pavilion (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze
Produced by Namimeter
Special Jury Award
Dead Souls' Vacation (Georgia)
Directed by Keko Chelidze
Produced by Parachute Films (https://www.parachutefilms.ge/)
Special Jury Mention
Labyrinth (Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Oktay Namazov