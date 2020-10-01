01-10-2020

FESTIVALS: Iranian/Norwegian Sunless Shadows Wins CineDOC-Tbilisi

Sunless Shadows by Mehrdad Oskouei Sunless Shadows by Mehrdad Oskouei

TBILISI: The 8th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi, which started on 30 August 2020, ended with the announcement of the winning films on 30 September. The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

The main prize of the international competition went to the Iranian/Norwegian film Sunless Shadows directed by Mehrdad Oskouei. The film tells the story of an Iranian juvenile detention centre, where a group of teenage girls are serving time for having murdered their father, husband or another male family member.

The Georgian documentary Pavilion directed by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze won the prize in the Focus Caucasus section.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the festival's format was changed and film screenings were held in the open air at Cavea Drive-in Cinema.

The complete list of winners follows:

International Competition

Main Prize:
Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei

Special Mention:
The Earth is Blue as an Orange (Lithuania, Ukraine)
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
Produced by Albatros Communicos
Coproduced by Moonmakers

Focus Caucasus

Main Prize:
Pavilion (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze and Marita Tevzadze
Produced by Namimeter

Special Jury Award
Dead Souls' Vacation (Georgia)
Directed by Keko Chelidze
Produced by Parachute Films (https://www.parachutefilms.ge/)

Special Jury Mention
Labyrinth (Hungary, Portugal, Belgium, Azerbaijan)
Directed by Oktay Namazov

