GRANTS: Georgia Announces Grants for Animated Films

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 17, 082 EUR / 64, 061 GEL for the production of five short animations to be directed by Mamuka Tkeshelashvili, Lili Dadiani, Paata Shengelia, Tamta Managadze and Irine Gelashvili.

The winners were chosen from among 15 projects competing for the grants. The results of the competition were announced on 5 October 2020.

Click HERE for the grants chart.