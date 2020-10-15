PRODUCTION: Georgian Filmmaker Nana Djordjadze In Production with Forced Migration of the Butterflies

TBILISI: The notable Georgian film director, scriptwriter and actress Nana Djordjadze is currently in production with her feature film Forced Migration of the Butterflies. The first shoot of the four-season film took place from 27 August to 2 September 2020, and the next one lasted from 25 September to 6 October. The filming is scheduled to continue in winter, spring and summer sessions. The project is funded by the GNFC and produced by Jana Sardlishvili through Studio 99 .

Kosta's studio is located in the ancient part of town. This basement was purchased by Kosta while he was still a student at the Academy of Fine Arts, and since then talented artists have gathered here. If anyone was "recognised" here, sooner or later the whole world would discover their name. The story of the film begins when Kosta and his friends are in their 40s and the facts of "Old Glory" are preserved only on video tapes, and the losers are on the verge of physical destruction. A famous American collector arrives in the city, wanting to visit the studio and buy paintings, and a spark of hope emerges.

"Humorous and melancholy stories were happening before my eyes at one time. Among those who gathered at Kosta's house were my closest friends and just acquaintances. Talented, delightful, inwardly free intellectuals and people who selflessly supported and understood each other wordlessly. It was a group of creative people, but time and events turned them into ‘outsiders.’ It is a film about a generation looking for ways to survive, a time that will never go back, and at the same time an extension of life that follows a spiral of an uncertain direction," Djorjadze told FNE.

The film is produced by Jana Sardlishvili through the Georgian company Studio 99. The project was supported by the Georgian National Film Center with 133,330 EUR / 500,000 GEL and it also received support of 44 530 EUR / 167,000 GEL from the Studio 99 in 2020. The total budget is 258,660 EUR / 970,000 GEL.

"The film is a lyrical comedy full of love, special manifestations of friendship and eccentricity. I think this film, like other works by Nana Djordjadze, will be a great gift for the audience", Jana Sardlishvili told FNE.

Principal photography started in August 2020 in Georgia. The filming of the remaining two winter scenes will continue on snowy days in December-January. The end-of-spring scenes are scheduled for early June 2021, and two American scenes are scheduled for late June.

The film is expected to be completed by the end of 2021. The production team is seeking a coproducing partner and a sales agent.

Djordjadze was born in Tbilisi, debuting in film as an actress, then as a director in 1979. Her 1987 film My English Grandfather was a breakthrough which won her the Caméra d'Or at the 1987 Cannes Film Festival, along with popular acclaim.

Production Information:

Studio 99

Contact information available

Credits:

Director: Nana Djorjadze

Producer: Jana Sardlishvili

Production Company: Studio 99

Screenwriters: Nana Djordjadze, Tamar Bartaia

Composer: Davit Evgenidze

Dop: Mikheil Kvirikadze

Art Director: Giorgi Maskharashvili

Costume Designer: Ketevan Kalandadze

Sound Operator: Ivane Gvaradze

Cast: Rati Eradze, Tamuna Tabatadze, Tamar Bziava, Tamar Skhirtladze, Giorgi Tsagareli, Buba Djordjadze and others