Zako and Living Book Win First Annecy-Tbilisi Animation Pitching Workshop

TBILISI: The inaugural Annecy-Tbilisi animation film pitching workshop handed out awards to two projects: Zako by Susana Khachatryan and The Living Book by Mindia Arabuli.

The Georgian National Film Center, Institut Français de Géorgie, Georgian Animators Association ”Saqanima”, Filmcenter “Georgian Film-Abkhazeti”, ​​„ReAnimania“ International Animation Film and Comics Art Festival of Yerevan, Festival International du film d’animation d’Annecy MIFA and film studio Kvali XXI organised the workshop, which took place from 28 September to 2 October 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, this year French producer Olivier Catherin and German-based Georgian director and producer Mariam Kandelaki held the workshop with the participants online. The projects were pitched via video to an international panel of experts.

Zako received one free MIFA accreditation for Festival International du film d’animation d’Annecy. „ReAnimania“- International Animation Film and Comics Art Festival of Yerevan will help with travel expenses to Annecy in June 2021.

The Living Book receives a one-month animation residency at the Royal Abbey Fontevraud in France in October 2021 with travel supported by the Georgian National Film Center.

The 2021 workshop will be open for animation projects from Azerbaijan.