Georgian-Baltic Pitch Panel Opens Call For Project Application

TBILISI: Tbilisi International Film Festival's Industry Platform is calling directors and producers to submit their projects to the international pitching forum Georgian-Baltic Bridge, which will be held online 30 November – 2 December 2020 within the 21st edition of the festival.

The call is open for first and second feature films at any stage of development from Georgia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The forum will be conducted in English, and the best film will receive a cash prize. The deadline is 13 November.

The platform will offer intensive training in storyline development, project presentation, pitch and packaging and one-to-one consultations with industry experts and producers. Its comprehensive programme will serve as a guide for young professionals to confidently situate themselves within an international film market.

"The Tbilisi International Film Festival is arranging the International pitching panel for the first time – Georgian-Baltic Bridge, which will be held online because of the current situation. The objective of these events is creating a space for networking between young generations of filmmakers from Georgia, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The reason behind the choice of the region is the enormous potential we see in making coproductions between these countries. We're hoping this event will have positive impact on the future generation of filmmakers and lead to valuable collaboration between the countries," Tatia Gurgenidze, Industry Coordinator at the Tbilisi International Film Festival, told FNE.