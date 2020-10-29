Georgia's GNFC Creates Cinema Education Platform

The GNFC project won a 205,295 EUR grant in the Creative Europe 2020 MEDIA sub-programme. This is the first time in the history of several years of cooperation with Creative Europe that Georgia has won as the lead country. A total of 23 projects participated in the competition, with only five of them receiving the highest marks and winner status.

The project partners are: Fondazione Cineteca Italiana, The Film Space Ltd., and the National Cinèmatheque of Serbia. The four partners will work together for two years to create a platform that will eventually be available in the languages ​​of all countries involved in the project.

History-Cinema-History will produce materials in two directions: teaching the history of 20th century Europe using films and teaching the history of cinema as one of the arts.

“The aim of the project is to increase the interest in European cinema and film heritage in the present generation and to manage its educational opportunities in practice, which is critically important for understanding the historical facts and problems of the 20th century. The learning resource produced within the project will have an audio-visual form, in the form of video lectures, and can be used as a distance education tool. It is especially noteworthy that the training resource will bring Georgia even closer to the European space. The project will be prepared by experts from four countries, and it will facilitate the sharing of international experience", Maya Chilashvili and Tea Gabidzashvili, the creators of the project, told FNE.

The platform will be used in practice in all project partner countries, including within the framework of the project Cinema at School in Georgia. Cinema at School is a project that the GNFC has been effectively implementing for six years. The project has twice (2016-2017 and 2018-2020) been a partner of the winning projects in the same competition at Creative Europe.

Work on the new film education platform will begin in November.