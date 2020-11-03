FESTIVALS: Kutaisi ISFF 2020 Postponed

KUTAISI: The First edition of the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival, in partnership with the Georgian National Film Center and the Kutaisi Municipality, has been postponed from 3 – 7 November 2020, to 3 - 7 May 2021, due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region.

The management of the KISFF made the decision based on consultations with state authorities. Cinemas were originally scheduled to begin reopening on 1 November, but at this point it is unknown when they will reopen.

"The Kutaisi International Short Film Festival will help to revive culture in this region of the country. From a historical point of view, Kutaisi is connected with the history of Georgian cinema and the name of Vasil Amashukeli, who is the director of the first Georgian documentary film,” Nini Shvelidze, Festival Coordinator, told FNE. “It should be noted that with the reality of the disappearance of cinemas, the existence of the KISFF will help maintain cinema culture in the region."