PRODUCTION: Georgian Directors Khvicha and Tinatin Emiridze in Postproduction With Respublika

TBILISI: Georgian brothers and film directors Khvicha and Tinatin Emiridze are currently in postproduction with their long documentary debut Respublika. The first shoot took place in July 2018 in Georgia.

The project is funded by the GNFC and the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport of Adjara Autonomous Republic, and produced by Mariam Chachia through the Georgian company OpyoDoc.

Dato lives in the midst of a Batumi landfill dump, where the mountains meet the Black Sea. He left his family and his job, and moved away from society to be himself. Stray animals became Dato’s best friends. He decides to create a better world for all of them. Everyday Dato salvages building materials and plans to build an independent republic on the dump.

“To build an independent republic in the dump depends on the leftovers from the society. But under the influence of social leftovers Dato’s protest was born. Protest about social dogmas, impairment of love and religion, disrespect of a world which we can see in daily ecological problems. A dump is a mirror of the society, and to build a Respublika is a way for the hero to establish himself. But is it possible to build an alternative world of capitalism on the remnants of the society, where all beings will be equal,” Khvicha and Tinatin Emiridze told FNE.

The film is produced by Mariam Chachia through the Georgian company OpyoDoc. The project was supported by the Georgian National Film Center with 29,428 EUR / 103,000 GEL in 2020 and it also received support of 8,500 EUR / 24,685 GEL from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport of Adjara Autonomous Republic in 2018. The total budget is 37,928 EUR / 127,685 GEL.

Principal photography started in July 2018 and actively continued in 2020.

“The project Respublika is in the post-production stage and at the end of 2020 we are planning to already have a final cut of the film. To complete the film perfectly OpyoDoc is planning to apply to international funds to find 8,000 EUR more. The money is required for original music and sound editing. When the cut of Respublika is finished, OpyoDoc is planning to send the project to world sales and distribution companies to find the right partners for its future. The release of Respublika is planned for the spring of 2021 and hopefully the film will premiere in a big European documentary film festival,” Matiam Chachia told FNE.

Production Information:

OpyoDoc

Credits:

Screenwriter: Khvicha Emridze

Directors: Khvicha Emiridze, Tinatin Emirdize

DoP: Nik Voigt

Producer: Mariam Chachia

Production company: OpyoDoc

Cast: Dato Basiladze