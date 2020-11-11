GRANTS: Georgian GNFC Announces Documentary Grants

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 47,259 EUR / 189,036 GEL for the development of 13 documentary films to be directed by Mariam Natroshvili, Tamar Karumidze, Levan Shubashvili, Tamar Mshvenieradze, Ana Kvichidze, Mariam Khachvani, Salome Jashi, Davit Chikadze, Zurab Inashvili, Tatia Akhalshenishvili, Sophio Medoidze, Vaja Zubashvili and Guram Megrelishvili.

The winners were chosen from among 24 projects competing for the grants. The results of the competition were announced on 4 November 2020.

