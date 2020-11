NOVI SAD: Maka Gogaladze received the Talent Development Prize at the CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator for her project Ever Since I Knew Myself. The award comes with a prize of 1,000 EUR.

The awards were given out at the conclusion of a workshop series that spanned five months. The juries included FNE Latvian correspondent Zane Balčus.

CIRCLE Women Doc Accelerator is supported in part by the Film Centre of Montenegro and the Croatian Audiovisual Centre, along with the Creative Europe MEDIA of Montenegro, Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia, and the city of Novi Sad.

The programme is accepting applications for its 2021 edition beginning on 28 January 2021.