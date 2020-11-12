FESTIVALS: Digital BIAFF 2020 Announces Full Lineup

BATUMI: The BIAFF film festival, which was originally scheduled for 13-20 September 2020 but postponed just three days before its opening, will take place in a digital edition running 15-25 November.

“This sudden change created unusual demands, and since festival management wanted to hold it in physical space (even with only outdoor screenings), BIAFF was postponed to the second half of October, hoping for an improvement in the pandemic situation. However, Covid-19 cases increased dramatically in Georgia and finally, BIAFF management made the decision to move to a digital format and join the circle of festivals which were forced to adopt the new reality and arrange the online festival”, Zviad Eliziani, manager of the festival, told FNE.

The festival will use two platforms: Festivalscope for the Feature and Doc Competition films as well as MASTERS’ COLLECTION films; and VIMEO for the Short Films section and the Georgian Panorama films.

“Both platforms films will be accessible during the period of Digital Festival and access to films will be provided for free to audiences, although films will be available only to Georgian audiences as it will be GEO-blocked per the request of distributors”, Eliziani told FNE.

The complete line-up is available on the festival website www.biaff.org.