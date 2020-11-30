FESTIVALS: There Is No Evil Wins 2020 BIAFF

The festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Batumi City Hall, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Ajara AR, the Tourism Department of Ajara AR, the National Tourism Agency of Georgia, the Batumi Drama Theatre, the British Council, the Goethe Institute Georgia, the Embassy of Italy and the French Institute.
International Feature Film Competition Awards:
Grand Prix: There Is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)
Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof
Best Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov for Yellow Cat (Kazakhstan, France)
Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Best Actress: Marija Skaricic for Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)
Directed by Andreas Staka
Produced by Okofilm Production (Switzerland)
Coproduced by Dinaridi Film (Croatia)
Best Actor: Albrecht Schuch & Welket Bungué for Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Netherlands)
Directed by Burhan Qurbani
Jury Special Prize: Persona N2 (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Nino Basilia
Produced by Nino Basilia, Alex Ingo Becker
Documentary International Competition Awards:
Best Documentary: The Whale from Lorino (Poland)
Directed by Maciej Cuske
Produced by Pokromski Studio and the Polish TV
Special Mention: Disqualified (Tunisia, France, Qatar)
Directed by Hamza Ouni
Short Film International Competition Awards:
Best Short Film: Lolo (Poland)
Directed by Michał Piotrowski
Produced by ZERDE FILMS, Short Brothers, QAZAQFILM, Arizona Productions
Special Mentions:
Perpetual Night (Portugal)
Directed by Pedro Peralta
The Kites (Iran)
Directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini
COVIDEO Short Film competition Awards:
Best Film: 1412 (Georgia)
Directed by Anna Japaridze
Jury Special Mentions:
The Invitation (Turkey)
Directed by Meltem Cemiloglu
Wine for mama – quarantine (Latvia)
Directed by Valerijs Olehno
BIAFF audience prize:
An Apparition (India)
Directed by Nagaraju
BIAFF audience prize for Georgian Film:
20XX (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Qasrashvili
BIAFF 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards:
Nana Jorjadze (Georgia)
Merab Kokochashvili (Georgia)
Dato Evgenidze (Georgia)