FESTIVALS: There Is No Evil Wins 2020 BIAFF

BATUMI: There Is No Evil by Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof was awarded best film at the 15th Batumi International Arthouse Film Festival, which took place online from 15 to 25 November 2020. BIAFF festival director Giorgi Gogiberidze and manager Zviad Eliziani were awarded with a special prize for contribution to Georgian Cinema, issued by the Georgian Film Academy.

The festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Batumi City Hall, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Ajara AR, the Tourism Department of Ajara AR, the National Tourism Agency of Georgia, the Batumi Drama Theatre, the British Council, the Goethe Institute Georgia, the Embassy of Italy and the French Institute.

International Feature Film Competition Awards:

Grand Prix: There Is No Evil (Germany, Iran, Czech Republic)

Directed by Mohammad Rasoulof

Best Director: Adilkhan Yerzhanov for Yellow Cat (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Best Actress: Marija Skaricic for Mare (Switzerland, Croatia)

Directed by Andreas Staka

Produced by Okofilm Production (Switzerland)

Coproduced by Dinaridi Film (Croatia)

Best Actor: Albrecht Schuch & Welket Bungué for Berlin Alexanderplatz (Germany, Netherlands)

Directed by Burhan Qurbani

Jury Special Prize: Persona N2 (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Nino Basilia

Produced by Nino Basilia, Alex Ingo Becker

Documentary International Competition Awards:

Best Documentary: The Whale from Lorino (Poland)

Directed by Maciej Cuske

Produced by Pokromski Studio and the Polish TV

Special Mention: Disqualified (Tunisia, France, Qatar)

Directed by Hamza Ouni

Short Film International Competition Awards:

Best Short Film: Lolo (Poland)

Directed by Michał Piotrowski

Produced by ZERDE FILMS, Short Brothers, QAZAQFILM, Arizona Productions

Special Mentions:

Perpetual Night (Portugal)

Directed by Pedro Peralta

The Kites (Iran)

Directed by Seyed Payam Hosseini

COVIDEO Short Film competition Awards:

Best Film: 1412 (Georgia)

Directed by Anna Japaridze

Jury Special Mentions:

The Invitation (Turkey)

Directed by Meltem Cemiloglu

Wine for mama – quarantine (Latvia)

Directed by Valerijs Olehno

BIAFF audience prize:

An Apparition (India)

Directed by Nagaraju

BIAFF audience prize for Georgian Film:

20XX (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Qasrashvili

BIAFF 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards:

Nana Jorjadze (Georgia)

Merab Kokochashvili (Georgia)

Dato Evgenidze (Georgia)