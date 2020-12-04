FESTIVALS: Georgian Ia Wins TIFF 2020 Georgian-Baltic Bridge

"It was a great experience for us and a challenge at the same time, as we were doing the first International pitching and on top of that, having it online for the first time. We received quite a number of projects and 10 chosen ones had a chance to attend workshops and have individual meetings with our wonderful tutors: Kathi Bildhauer (Germany) and Christian Routh (Spain), who prepared them for pitching in front of the jury and the attending audience. We believe it had a positive impact on each participant and we hope they’ll use the gained experience and skills in realising their projects," Tatia Gurgenidze and Mariam Zubashvili, Industry coordinators of the Tbilisi IFF, told FNE.
The winning projects are:
First Place:
Ia (Georgia)
Directed by Keti Machavariani
Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Sunny Films
Coproduced by Terra Incognita Films
Winning amount: 1,500 EUR
Estimated budget of the film: 330, 000 EUR
Finances in place: 40,000 EUR
Proposed dates of production: 2021
Delivery Date: 2022
Second Place:
Werewolf (Estonia)
Directed by Eeva Mägi
Produced by Kristofer Piir
Winning amount: 1,000 EUR
Estimated budget of the film: 1,600 000 EUR
Supported by: Estonian Film Institute & Cultural Endownment (20, 000 EUR)
Proposed dates of production: Summer 2022
Delivery Date: 2023
Third Place:
When You're 17 (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze
Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Terra Incognita Films
Winning amount: 700 EUR
Estimated budget of the film: 317 000 EUR
Supported by: GNFC
Finances in place: 132,700 EUR
Proposed dates of production: August 2021
Delivery Date: 2022