FESTIVALS: Georgian Ia Wins TIFF 2020 Georgian-Baltic Bridge

TBILISI: The 21st edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which opened in an online form on 30 November 2020 and runs through 20 December, awarded financial prizes to three film projects participating in the 2020 edition of Georgian-Baltic Bridge. Projects from Georgia, Estonia and Lithuania were presented at the forum, which took place online from 30 November to 2 December, and the winners were announced on 3 December.

"It was a great experience for us and a challenge at the same time, as we were doing the first International pitching and on top of that, having it online for the first time. We received quite a number of projects and 10 chosen ones had a chance to attend workshops and have individual meetings with our wonderful tutors: Kathi Bildhauer (Germany) and Christian Routh (Spain), who prepared them for pitching in front of the jury and the attending audience. We believe it had a positive impact on each participant and we hope they’ll use the gained experience and skills in realising their projects," Tatia Gurgenidze and Mariam Zubashvili, Industry coordinators of the Tbilisi IFF, told FNE.

The winning projects are:

First Place:

Ia (Georgia)

Directed by Keti Machavariani

Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Sunny Films

Coproduced by Terra Incognita Films

Winning amount: 1,500 EUR

Estimated budget of the film: 330, 000 EUR

Finances in place: 40,000 EUR

Proposed dates of production: 2021

Delivery Date: 2022

Second Place:

Werewolf (Estonia)

Directed by Eeva Mägi

Produced by Kristofer Piir

Winning amount: 1,000 EUR

Estimated budget of the film: 1,600 000 EUR

Supported by: Estonian Film Institute & Cultural Endownment (20, 000 EUR)

Proposed dates of production: Summer 2022

Delivery Date: 2023

Third Place:

When You're 17 (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Mukhadze

Produced by Nato Sikharulidze, Terra Incognita Films

Winning amount: 700 EUR

Estimated budget of the film: 317 000 EUR

Supported by: GNFC

Finances in place: 132,700 EUR

Proposed dates of production: August 2021

Delivery Date: 2022