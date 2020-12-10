GRANTS: Georgia Gives 12 Feature Film Development Grants

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 45,000 EUR / 180,000 GEL for the development of 12 full-length feature film films to be directed by Marine Gulbiani, Papuna Mosidze, Sandro Naveriani, Zaza Merabishvili, Aleksandre Tsabadze, Mariam Khachvani, Giorgi Tavartkiladze, Uta Beria, Gabriel Razmadze, Shalva Shengeli, Margo Zubashvili and Nodar Marshanishvili.

The winners were chosen from among 24 projects competing for the grants. The results of the competition were announced on 8 December 2020.

Click HERE for the grants chart.