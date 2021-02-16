FNE at Berlinale 2021: Georgia’s What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? Premieres in Berlinale Main Competition

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexander Koberidze

TBILISI: The German/Georgian coproduction What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? by Alexander Koberidze will vie in the main competition of the Berlinale , which will hold a special online edition 1 - 5 March 2021. The film is the first Georgian production to screen in the main competition in three decades.

The German/Georgian coproduction previously had the working title Wind Has Blown, A Woman Had a Thought about Her Silk Scarf. It has been selected for the Main Competition of the Berlin International Film Festival. The DoP is Faraz Fesharaki.

It’s love at first sight when Lisa and Giorgi meet by chance on a street in the Georgian city of Kutaisi. Before continuing on their way, they agree to meet the next day without asking each other’s name. However, a stranger has placed a curse on them and they wake the next day with completely altered appearances. Life goes on as usual in their hometown, as they embark on their quest to find true love.

The main characters are played by Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Panchulidze, Ani Karseladze, Oliko Bakradze and Giorgi Ambroladze. The DoP is Faraz Fesharaki.

The film was produced by DFFB through the involvement of Mariam Shatberashvili, in coproduction with Sakdoc Film represented by Ketevan Kipiani and Anna Dziapshipa. The project was supported by the MBB and RBB with 150,000 EUR / 450,000 GEL, and the Georgian National Film Centre with 66,666 EUR / 200,000 GEL. DFFB is providing additional in-kind contribution including technical and overall support. The total budget is estimated at 440,000 EUR / 1,320,000 GEL.

"It is an exciting event for the whole country to celebrate the premiere of a Georgian film in Berlinale Competition after almost 30 years. For Sakdoc Film, as a company which is run by four women, it is a particularly important success and a very encouraging one. We were lucky to have DFFB as the main producer and Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB); Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg (MBB) and the Georgian National Film Centre (GNFC) as the financial supporters. The film, which follows a beautiful love story, will be a wonderful journey for audiences to the city of Kutaisi, which has opened every door for us to film, and it may also stir up some nostalgic feelings about places that are disappearing from our reality every day," executive producer Keto Kipiani told FNE.

“A simple story of love follows the city's everyday life. Everyday life in Kutaisi is intertwined with humour. It will be a romantic tragicomedy with documentary and magic cinematic elements. Such a concept can sound naive, but when calculated for the customer, it can become the author's weapon. The film uses simple and silent film elements. A static camera and less dialogue here means the humour is expressed by the body and the sorrow is expressed by tears,“ Koberidze said.

Shooting took place in Kutaisi, Georgia. The filming began in April 2019 and lasted for two months. Post-production was completed in February 2021.

The last film selected for the Berlinale main competition was The Sun of the Sleepless directed by Temur Babluani. It earned the Silver Bear for "outstanding artistic achievement" at the event in 1993.

Production Information:

Producer:

DFFB (Germany)

Mariam Shatberashvili

Coproducer:

Sakdoc (Georgia)

Ketevan Kipiani

Credits:

Director: Alexandre Koberidze

Scriptwriter: Alexandre Koberidze

DoP: Faraz Fesharaki

Cast: Giorgi Bochorishvili, Vakhtang Panchulidze, Ani Karseladze, Oliko Bakradze and Giorgi Ambroladze