Dogwoof Acquires Salome Jashi’s Documentary Taming the Garden

TBILISI: Salome Jashi’s documentary film Taming the Garden has been acquired by the film-distribution company Dogwoof for the UK. Toronto-based Syndicado Film Sales brokered the deal.

In her long documentary Taming the Garden, a coproduction between Switzerland, Germany and Georgia, which was included in the list of 17 titles of Berlinale Forum 2021, Georgian director Salomé Jashi follows massive and ancient trees being transported at great expense and inconvenience from the coast of the Republic of Georgia to the private garden of a wealthy former prime minister of Georgia.

Taming the Garden (2021) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in the World Cinema Documentary Competition. Salomé Jashi's previous film The Dazzling Light of Sunset (2016) was awarded the Main Prize at Visions du Réel’s Regard Neuf Competition. Her earlier work Bakhmaro (2011) was nominated for the Asia Pacific Screen Awards. All three films were produced in collaboration with Arte's La Lucarne.

The film was produced by Mira Film and coproduced by CORSO Film and Sakdoc Film, with the support of the GNFC, the Federal Office for Culture Switzerland (FOC), Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, Eurimages, Fachausschuss Film und Medienkunst BS / BL, IDFA Bertha Fund, Succès Passage Antenne and SRG SSR. The DoPs are Goga Devdariani and Salomé Jashi.