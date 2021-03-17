SOFA Tbilisi Workshop 2021 Goes Digital

TBILISI: The SOFA – School for Film Advancement’s Tbilisi Workshop will be held online for the second year, from 22 – 26 March 2021.

The workshop’s ten participants, bringing nine projects, are: Victoria Aleksanyan (Armenia), Elkjana Gjipali (Albania), Stefanie Gödicke (Germany), Rufat Hasanov (Azerbaijan), Leonid Kalitenya (Belarus), Jasna Pintarič (Slovenia), Janka Pozsonyi (Hungary), Philipp Maurice Raube (Germany), Willy Rollé (Germany/France) and Rita Stanelytė (Lithuania).

Nikolaj Nikitin, SOFA Director, said in a statement, “SOFA and Georgia will remain a perfect match online.We are very happy to cooperate with our precious Georgian partners, whose spirit and professional perspective constantly proves to be a huge benefit for projects and participants.”