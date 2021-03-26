FNE Podcast: SOFA Tbilisi Workshop 2021: Tamara Tatishvili Regional Coordinator and Mentor

BRUSSELS: FNE spoke to Tamara Tatishvili - Regional Coordinator and Mentor about the 2021 edition of the SOFA (School of Film Advancement) Tbilisi Workshop 2021. She talks about the lessons learned over the past year of lockdown as the second session goes digital after the event was forced by the pandemic to move online a year ago. We also hear about how this year’s edition has a distinctly Georgian flavour that even includes a Georgian cooking lesson. SOFA is holding its annual Tbilisi session digitally from 22 to 26 March 2021.