Cercamon Acquires Rights to Alexander Koberidze’s What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky by Alexander Koberidze

The Dubai-based indie specialist has sealed a multi-territory deal with MUBI, the global distributor and streaming service, which includes the USA, Canada, Italy, India, Turkey, and Latin America. What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? has also been sold to the UK and Ireland (New Wave Films), France (Damned Films), Benelux (Mooov), Spain (Noucinemart), Germany (Grandfilm), Austria (Polyfilm Verleih), Greece (Ama Film), Romania (Bad Unicorn), the Baltics (A-One), Taiwan (Hooray Film), and mainland China (Beijing Hugoeast).

It’s love at first sight when Lisa and Giorgi meet by chance on a street in the Georgian city of Kutaisi. Before continuing on their way, they agree to meet the next day without asking each other’s name. However, a stranger has placed a curse on them and they wake the next day with completely altered appearances. Life goes on as usual in their hometown, as they embark on their quest to find true love.

After studying microeconomy and film production in Tbilisi, Alexander Koberidze moved to Berlin and studied directing at the German Film and Television Academy Berlin (DFFB). During his studies, he directed several successful short films, starting with his short Colophon (2015), that gained critical plaudits at the Kurzfilmtage Oberhausen. His first feature Let the Summer Never Come Again (2017) won multiple awards at many festivals worldwide, including the Grand Prix at FID Marseille. Koberidze earned the FIPRESCI international film critics association award at the Berlin International Film Festival for his feature What Do We See When We Look at the Sky?.

The film was produced by DFFB through the involvement of Mariam Shatberashvili, in coproduction with Sakdoc Film represented by Ketevan Kipiani and Anna Dziapshipa. The project was supported by the MBB, RBB and the Georgian National Film Centre. DFFB is providing additional in-kind contribution including technical and overall support.