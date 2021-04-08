Georgia Re-Opens Cinemas

TBILISI: Cinemas in Georgia, which have been closed since mid-March 2020, will re-open at 50% of their capacity on 8 April 2021.

All cinemas will be allowed to serve food and drinks, and they will run till 9 pm because of the curfew. Not all the halls from Amirani, Cavea Tbilisi Mall, Cavea East Pointe and Cavea Galleria Tbilisi multiplexes will open on 8 April 2021, as their opening depends on the attendance in the first days.

“We are preparing for the most complex model of film screenings in terms of regulations. Disinfection cleaning will definitely be tightened, and seats will be sold with the omission of one chair, while distance between groups will be maintained on all four sides. Selling popcorn is allowed and removing the mask will only be possible while eating", Cavea’s marketing manager Salome Kuprashvili told FNE. Cavea will open with Christopher Nolan’s Tenet on 8 April 2021.

Pete Docter's Soul (2020), Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), John Lee Hancock's The Little Things (2021), Adam Wingard's Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), Chloé Zhao's Nomadland (2020) and other titles will also be screened in cinemas after 8 April 2021.

Georgia has had 285,645 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and saw a record of 687 cases on 7 April 2021 only.