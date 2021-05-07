FNE Podcast: Kutaisi ISFF 2021: Nini Shvelidze, International Programme Coordinator

FNE correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Nini Shvelidze, International Programme Coordinator of the Kutaisi International Film Festival, about the first edition of the KISFF, which is finally taking place in a physical format 8–12 May 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants. The festival is supported by the Georgian National Film Centre (GNFC) and the Kutaisi Municipality. Nini speaks to FNE about the challenges and the importance of organising the festival on site as the Georgian film industry begins to recover from the pandemic.