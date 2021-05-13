13-05-2021

FESTIVALS: O Mà! Wins 2021 KISFF

    BATUMI: O Mà! by French director Vincent Launay-Franceschini was awarded best film at the first edition of the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival, which took place in a physical format from 8 to 12 May 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

    Georgian Irina Jordania was awarded best director for 12 K. Marx Street.

    The main competition welcomed international films between 10 to 30 minutes long.

    The festival is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Kutaisi Municipality.

    FNE spoke earlier to Nini Shvelidze, Kutaisi ISFF 2021 International Programme Coordinator, about the challenges of organising this year's edition. Click HERE for the podcast.

    Main International Film Competition Awards (10-30 minutes):

    Grand Prix:
    O Mà! (France)
    Directed by Vincent Launay-Franceschini

    Best Director:
    12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
    Directed by Irine Jordania
    Produced by MILLIMETER FILM
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Special Visual Vision:
    Havens (Italy)
    Directed by Elena Griggio

    Special Jury Prize:
    The April Chill (Georgia)
    Directed by Tornike Bziava
    Produced by Cinetech
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Film Critics Independent Jury Grand Prix:
    Motherland (Bulgaria, France)
    Directed by Kristina Spassovska
    Produced by Bellevue Kino

    Super Shorts Competition (1-5 minutes):

    Tremor (India)
    Directed by Ramesh Laxmandrao Holbole

    Script Development Workshop:

    TBC Concept cash prize (240 EUR/1,000 GEL) was awarded to two winners:
    We and They
    Directed by Iza Titberidze

    At the End of the Month
    Directed by Levan Shubashvili

    Studios "Souitgoes" and "Newdocfilm" will provide two projects in postproduction with editing studio and studio services:
    The Other Side
    Directed by Saba Kareli

    Fairy Tale
    Directed by Levan Chkonia

    Alex Berkovich, a member of the jury and representative of the Dedo-Wiegert film equipment company, handed over lighting equipment to the jury member and cinematographer Giorgi Shvelidze.

