FESTIVALS: O Mà! Wins 2021 KISFF

Georgian Irina Jordania was awarded best director for 12 K. Marx Street.
The main competition welcomed international films between 10 to 30 minutes long.
The festival is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Kutaisi Municipality.
FNE spoke earlier to Nini Shvelidze, Kutaisi ISFF 2021 International Programme Coordinator, about the challenges of organising this year's edition. Click HERE for the podcast.
Main International Film Competition Awards (10-30 minutes):
Grand Prix:
O Mà! (France)
Directed by Vincent Launay-Franceschini
Best Director:
12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
Directed by Irine Jordania
Produced by MILLIMETER FILM
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Special Visual Vision:
Havens (Italy)
Directed by Elena Griggio
Special Jury Prize:
The April Chill (Georgia)
Directed by Tornike Bziava
Produced by Cinetech
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center
Film Critics Independent Jury Grand Prix:
Motherland (Bulgaria, France)
Directed by Kristina Spassovska
Produced by Bellevue Kino
Super Shorts Competition (1-5 minutes):
Tremor (India)
Directed by Ramesh Laxmandrao Holbole
Script Development Workshop:
TBC Concept cash prize (240 EUR/1,000 GEL) was awarded to two winners:
We and They
Directed by Iza Titberidze
At the End of the Month
Directed by Levan Shubashvili
Studios "Souitgoes" and "Newdocfilm" will provide two projects in postproduction with editing studio and studio services:
The Other Side
Directed by Saba Kareli
Fairy Tale
Directed by Levan Chkonia
Alex Berkovich, a member of the jury and representative of the Dedo-Wiegert film equipment company, handed over lighting equipment to the jury member and cinematographer Giorgi Shvelidze.