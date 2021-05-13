FESTIVALS: O Mà! Wins 2021 KISFF

BATUMI: O Mà! by French director Vincent Launay-Franceschini was awarded best film at the first edition of the Kutaisi International Short Film Festival , which took place in a physical format from 8 to 12 May 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

Georgian Irina Jordania was awarded best director for 12 K. Marx Street.

The main competition welcomed international films between 10 to 30 minutes long.

The festival is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Kutaisi Municipality.

FNE spoke earlier to Nini Shvelidze, Kutaisi ISFF 2021 International Programme Coordinator, about the challenges of organising this year's edition. Click HERE for the podcast.

Main International Film Competition Awards (10-30 minutes):

Grand Prix:

O Mà! (France)

Directed by Vincent Launay-Franceschini

Best Director:

12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)

Directed by Irine Jordania

Produced by MILLIMETER FILM

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Special Visual Vision:

Havens (Italy)

Directed by Elena Griggio

Special Jury Prize:

The April Chill (Georgia)

Directed by Tornike Bziava

Produced by Cinetech

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Film Critics Independent Jury Grand Prix:

Motherland (Bulgaria, France)

Directed by Kristina Spassovska

Produced by Bellevue Kino

Super Shorts Competition (1-5 minutes):

Tremor (India)

Directed by Ramesh Laxmandrao Holbole

Script Development Workshop:

TBC Concept cash prize (240 EUR/1,000 GEL) was awarded to two winners:

We and They

Directed by Iza Titberidze

At the End of the Month

Directed by Levan Shubashvili

Studios "Souitgoes" and "Newdocfilm" will provide two projects in postproduction with editing studio and studio services:

The Other Side

Directed by Saba Kareli

Fairy Tale

Directed by Levan Chkonia

Alex Berkovich, a member of the jury and representative of the Dedo-Wiegert film equipment company, handed over lighting equipment to the jury member and cinematographer Giorgi Shvelidze.