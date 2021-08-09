PRODUCTION: Levan Koguashvili in Postproduction with Documentary Georgian Pandemic

TBILISI: The Georgian director Levan Koguashvili has begun postproduction on the feature documentary Georgian Pandemic, which he shot from April 2020 to January 2021 in Georgia.

The film combines scenes from Georgian life during the pandemic. This is not a social, medical or economic study about the pandemic. This is a film about how the country and the people (ordinary people, members of the government, doctors, teachers, policemen) live during it.

The film is produced by Kino Iberica and TV Imedi, in coproduction with Georgia’s Film Asylum. The project was supported by TV Imedi with 65,789 EUR / 250,000 GEL in 2020 and received support of 21,052 EUR / 80,000 GEL from Kino Iberica.

The producer is Levan Koguashvili (Kino Iberica), and the coproducer is Nikoloz Gugushvili (Film Asylum).

"A pandemic represents a global phenomenon. A situation that puts people in an existential state and a country in a state of war. We wanted to shoot this challenging but interesting process. We gathered several groups, distributed in various regions of the country, and started filming. Some filmed doctors, some government members, some police officers, ordinary people and representatives of the church. The aim was to depict interesting, original scenes about the pandemic in Georgia", Levan Koguashvili told FNE.

The film is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2021.

Born in Tbilisi in 1973, Levan Koguashvili studied directing at the New York University's Graduate Film Program. Levan’s short film The Debt (2005), produced by Lesya Kalynska, won a number of awards at international film festivals and was in the official selection of the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. His documentaries – Father and Son (2003), produced by Kino Iberica, and The Women from Georgia (2008), produced by Independent Film Project, have also taken part in many film festivals, and have been awarded prizes. His debut feature Street Days (2010), produced by Independent Film Project and Moving Pictures, premiered at the International Film Festival Rotterdam, and his sophomore feature Blind Dates (2013), produced by Kino Iberica and Millimeter Film, travelled all over the world and won more than 20 awards. In 2016 Levan’s new feature length documentary Gogita’s New Life (2016), produced by Kino Iberica, was in IDFA's feature length film competition. Levan's third feature film Brighton 4th (2021), produced by Kino Iberica, premiered at the Tribeca film Festival in 2021, where it won the best film, best script and best male actor awards.

Production Information:

Kino Iberica (Georgia)

Film Asylum (Georgia)

Credits:

Director: Levan Koguashvili

Screenwriter: Levan Koguashvili, Boris Frumin

DoP: Gigi Samsonadze, Guri Goliadze, Luka Nakashidze, Georgi Pailodze, Dato Kiknadze

Co-Director: Giorgi Qobalia, Giga Baindurashvili, Elene Asatiani

Production: Kino Iberica, TV Imedi

Coproduction: Nikoloz Gugushvili (Film Asylum)