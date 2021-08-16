FESTIVALS: COVID Postpones Georgian Festival Svaneti IFF 2021

MESTIA: The first edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival has been postponed after the worsening COVID situation forced Georgian government to ban all festivals, sports events and mass events from 14 August to September 4.

The new festival in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, General Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, Bank of Georgia, Teliani Valley, Badagi, All Print and Mestia Municipality, which was scheduled for 25-29 August 2021, has been postponed due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region. The festival is now scheduled to take place 25-29 September 2021.

The festival is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. The management of the SIFF made the decision based on consultations with state authorities.

"Unfortunately, due to the complication of the Covid situation in the country, the recent regulations equally affected our festival, which is why we had to postpone the festival dates. I hope we will be capable to hold the festival soon and the beautiful autumn of Svaneti will leave a unique impression on the guests”, Mariam Khatchvani, festival director, told FNE.