FNE Podcast: Festivals in Crisis: Ileana Stanculescu Festival Coordinator of CinéDOC-Tbilisi Film Festival

FNE's Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Ileana Stanculescu, Festival Coordinator for CinéDOC-Tbilisi. Ileana shares with us the challenges the festival faces after the pandemic forced 2020 to be a hybrid event and 2021 to go online. She shares how the festival is meeting these challenges by cooperating with local TV broadcasters and sharing experiences with other festivals. The festival takes place from 15 August to 15 September 2021.