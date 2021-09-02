Ten Georgian Producers Selected for Platino Industria Forum in Madrid

TBILISI: Ten Georgian producers will participate in the first part of the Georgian/Spanish project Spain-Georgia B2B In Film Industry, organised by the Georgian National Film Center and Entidad de Gestión de Derechos de los Productores Audiovisuales (EGEDA) within the Platino Industria Forum in Madrid (27 September - 1 October 2021).

During the event, representatives of ten Georgian companies will have B2B meetings with ten selected Spanish companies to discuss further cooperation.

The Georgian producers who will attend the project are: Giorgi Ovashvili, Elene Margvelashvili, Nato Sikharulidze, Vako Kirkitadze, Lado Chikhradze, Lika Mezvrishvili, Ana Khazaradze, Natia Nikoleishvili, Tiko Nadirashvili and Tina Babakishvili.

The aim of the programme supported by the project EU4Business: Connecting companies, provided by Eurochambres, is to develop economic ties between the EU member states and the Eastern Partnership countries.

„Georgia and Spain have experience in coproductions, several films have already been distributed in Spain, so we think this event will give opportunity to both countries to develop a deeper cooperation. Fifty percent of the selected producers are female, two companies are from postproduction and one from animation, one selected company is from the Adjara region. We expect business deals in a short-term period and as a long-term goal we expect two-three coproductions,“ Georgian Film Commissioner David Vashadze told FNE.

The second phase of the project will take place in Tbilisi at the end of 2021, when ten Spanish companies will travel to Georgia for the second meeting with the Georgian companies.