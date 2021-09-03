FESTIVALS: BIAFF Industry Platform Alternative Wave 2021 Announces Selected Projects

BATUMI: Ten projects have been selected for the Industry Platform Alternative Wave, which will be held in the framework of the Batumi International Art House Film Festival from 20 to 24 September 2021. The main focus of Alternative Wave is to develop low budget feature film projects with support of foreign and local film industry specialists.

Alternative Wave is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of Ajara.

Selected Projects:

I Greta

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

Scent of the Sky

Directed by Salome Bauer

Kakhaberi

Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili

Writers of Fate

Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze

Necklace

Directed by Levan Shubashvili

Air Is a Blue Silk

Directed by Irene Jordania

Disposable

Directed by Luka Beradze

He

Directed by NatiaNikolaishvili

Worker

Directed by Giorgi Kobalia

Nene

Directed by Mariam Khachvani

Click HERE for the press release.