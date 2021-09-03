FESTIVALS: BIAFF Industry Platform Alternative Wave 2021 Announces Selected Projects

Alternative Wave is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of Ajara.
Selected Projects:
I Greta
Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili
Scent of the Sky
Directed by Salome Bauer
Kakhaberi
Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili
Writers of Fate
Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze
Necklace
Directed by Levan Shubashvili
Air Is a Blue Silk
Directed by Irene Jordania
Disposable
Directed by Luka Beradze
He
Directed by NatiaNikolaishvili
Worker
Directed by Giorgi Kobalia
Nene
Directed by Mariam Khachvani
Click HERE for the press release.