FESTIVALS: BIAFF Industry Platform Alternative Wave 2021 Announces Selected Projects

    BATUMI: Ten projects have been selected for the Industry Platform Alternative Wave, which will be held in the framework of the Batumi International Art House Film Festival from 20 to 24 September 2021. The main focus of Alternative Wave is to develop low budget feature film projects with support of foreign and local film industry specialists.

    Alternative Wave is supported by the Georgian National Film Center and the Ministry of Culture of Ajara.

    Selected Projects:

    I Greta
    Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

    Scent of the Sky
    Directed by Salome Bauer

    Kakhaberi
    Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili

    Writers of Fate
    Directed by Salome Vepkhvadze

    Necklace
    Directed by Levan Shubashvili

    Air Is a Blue Silk
    Directed by Irene Jordania

    Disposable
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    He
    Directed by NatiaNikolaishvili

    Worker
    Directed by Giorgi Kobalia

    Nene
    Directed by Mariam Khachvani

