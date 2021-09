TBILISI: The 4th edition of the Taoba International Youth Film Festival will be held only for Georgian young audiences, due to the restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, from 25 to 30 September 2021.

Four feature films and 19 short films will be screened in the main competitions for 13-18 year olds.

Founded in 2018 by the Culture & Education Foundation and the National Youth and Children’s Palace, Taoba is the only international youth film festival in Georgia dedicated to young audiences' development and the promotion of film education. The festival has also established the first Georgian platform for film education www.filmeducation.ge.

Click HERE for the press release.