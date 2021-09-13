FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2021 Announces Lineup

BATUMI: Nine titles have been selected for the International Feature Films Competition of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival, running 18-24 September 2021. The lineup includes films from Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland.

An international jury headed by the Georgian director Lana Ghoghoberidze will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix.

Seven titles have been selected for the International Documentary Films Competition, where the jury is chaired by the Georgian film director Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili. The festival is also organising a competition for short films.

“The pandemic situation is still quite challenging in Georgia, which makes the festival organisation challenging too. Due to the unclear plans of the government regarding the COVID-19 regulations, the festival management is unsure if it can be possible to have the festival in a physical shape during the planned dates. However, we are doing our best to hold screenings in cinemas and not online, so we decided to require proof of vaccination or PCR test results. The festival will have just a few international guests this year, but the programme is very interesting, as always. It will be a great cinema week for film lovers”, festival manager Zviad Eliziani told FNE.

The Batumi International Art house Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Batumi City Hall, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Ajara, the Batumi Puppet Theatre, the Goethe Institute Georgia, the Embassy of Italy, and the French Institute.

FEATURE FILMS COMPETITION:

Bandar Band (Iran)

Directed by Manijet Heckmat

Commitment Hasan (Turkey)

Directed by Semih Kaplanoglu

Evolution (Germany, Hungary)

Directed by Kornel Mundruczo

Produced by Match Factory Productions

Coproduced by Proton Cinema, with the collaboration of ZDF-ARTE and the Proton Theater

Supported by the Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Hungarian tax credit

Otar’s Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

Produced by MAISIS PERI

Coproduced by Studio Artizm, M-Films

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)

Directed by Oleg Sentsov

Produced by Arthouse Traffic

Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De

Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film Institute, Eurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)

Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Voiceless (France)

Directed by Pascal Rabat

What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Alexander Koberidze

Produced byDFFB

Coproduced by Sakdoc Film k

Supported by MBB, RBB , the Georgian National Film Center

You Will Not See the Winter (Canada)

Directed by Abdolreza kahani

Documentary Competition:

1970 (Poland)

Directed by Tomasz Wolski

Produced by Kijora Film

Atlantide (Italy, France, U.S, Qatar)

Directed by Yuri Ancarani

Gift (Russia)

Directed by Valentin Sidorenko

Notturno (Italy, France, Germany)

Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

Saul & Ruby's Holocaust Survivor Band (USA)

Directed by Tod Lending

Foundation Pit (Russia)

Directed by Andrey Gryazev

Balcony Movie (Poland)

Directed by Pawel Lozinski

Produced by Lozinski Production

