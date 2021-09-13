13-09-2021

FESTIVALS: BIAFF 2021 Announces Lineup

    BATUMI: Nine titles have been selected for the International Feature Films Competition of the Batumi International Art house Film Festival, running 18-24 September 2021. The lineup includes films from Georgia, Hungary, Lithuania and Poland.

    An international jury headed by the Georgian director Lana Ghoghoberidze will award five prizes, including the Grand Prix.

    Seven titles have been selected for the International Documentary Films Competition, where the jury is chaired by the Georgian film director Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili. The festival is also organising a competition for short films.

    “The pandemic situation is still quite challenging in Georgia, which makes the festival organisation challenging too. Due to the unclear plans of the government regarding the COVID-19 regulations, the festival management is unsure if it can be possible to have the festival in a physical shape during the planned dates. However, we are doing our best to hold screenings in cinemas and not online, so we decided to require proof of vaccination or PCR test results. The festival will have just a few international guests this year, but the programme is very interesting, as always. It will be a great cinema week for film lovers”, festival manager Zviad Eliziani told FNE.

    The Batumi International Art house Film Festival is organised by the Batumi Art-house ARGANI with the support of the Batumi City Hall, the Georgian Ministry of Culture and Monument Protection, the Georgian National Film Center, the Ministry of Culture of Ajara, the Batumi Puppet Theatre, the Goethe Institute Georgia, the Embassy of Italy, and the French Institute.

    FEATURE FILMS COMPETITION:

    Bandar Band (Iran)
    Directed by Manijet Heckmat

    Commitment Hasan (Turkey)
    Directed by Semih Kaplanoglu

    Evolution (Germany, Hungary)
    Directed by Kornel Mundruczo
    Produced by Match Factory Productions
    Coproduced by Proton Cinema, with the collaboration of ZDF-ARTE and the Proton Theater
    Supported by the Mitteldeutsche Medienförderung, the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW, the German Federal Filmfund and the National Film Institute – Hungary, the Hungarian tax credit

    Otar’s Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)
    Directed by Soso Bliadze
    Produced by MAISIS PERI
    Coproduced by Studio Artizm, M-Films
    Supported by the Georgian National Film Center

    Rhino / Nosorih (Ukraine, Poland, Germany)
    Directed by Oleg Sentsov
    Produced by Arthouse Traffic
    Coproduced by Krai Kinema, Apple Film Production, Ma.Ja.De
    Supported by the State Film Agency of Ukraine, the Polish Film InstituteEurimages, the Medienboard Berlin-Brandenburg Fund

    Ulbolsyn (Kazakhstan, France)
    Directed by Adilkhan Yerzhanov

    Voiceless (France)
    Directed by Pascal Rabat

    What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Alexander Koberidze
    Produced byDFFB
    Coproduced by Sakdoc Film k
    Supported by MBB, RBB , the Georgian National Film Center

    You Will Not See the Winter (Canada)
    Directed by Abdolreza kahani

    Documentary Competition:

    1970 (Poland)
    Directed by Tomasz Wolski
    Produced by Kijora Film

    Atlantide (Italy, France, U.S, Qatar)
    Directed by Yuri Ancarani

    Gift (Russia)
    Directed by Valentin Sidorenko

    Notturno (Italy, France, Germany)
    Directed by Gianfranco Rosi

    Saul & Ruby's Holocaust Survivor Band (USA)
    Directed by Tod Lending

    Foundation Pit (Russia)
    Directed by Andrey Gryazev

    Balcony Movie (Poland)
    Directed by Pawel Lozinski
    Produced by Lozinski Production

