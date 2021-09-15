FESTIVALS: First Edition of Mestia ISAMFF Announces Lineup

"Of the 2,390 submitted films, we have shortlisted 37 to make up two competition sections: shorts and mountain-themed. Our international jury will choose winners in five categories: Best Short, Best Mountain-Themed Film, Best Score, Best Production Design, and Best Film. The Award for Best Mountain-Themed Film will hold the name of the legendary Georgian athlete Mikheil Khergiani", festival director Khatuna Khundadze told FNE.
The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and filmmaker/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, Solo, GPC, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes the Georgian Film Studio, the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art, the National Archives, Goethe Institut and the Mildiani Family Winery.
"It was not possible to invite many guests, because Georgia is in the red zone, so the festival will be held with fewer guests and in accordance with all regulations that are adopted in Georgia. Sadly, the Georgian traditional closing reception will not be held", Khundadze also said.
International Short Film Competition:
Kakhetian Train (Georgia)
Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze
Coffee Place (South Korea)
Directed by Soo-min Park
Beautiful Weather (Turkey, Germany)
Directed by Okan Akgun
Fire Extinguisher (Spain)
Directed by Rodrigo Sopeña, Joana Solnado
Golden Minutes (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Life in Three Voices (USA)
Directed by Marina Kaganova, Leo Decristoforo
Shadow Play (Hong Kong)
Directed by Au Yeung Chun Ho
Brushes and Branches (South Korea)
Directed by Komeil Soheili
My Black Heart (Armenia)
Directed by Garush Ghazaryan
The Machine (Morocco)
Directed by Oussama Lamharzi Alaoui
Meow (Russia)
Directed by Vasily Sherbakov
We’ll Never Get Lost Again (Ukraine)
Directed by Eugene Koshin
Coexist (Iran)
Directed by Komeil Soheili
Superprize (Russia)
Directed by Konstanine Chelidze
Maradonna’s Legs (Germany)
Directed by Firas Khoury
MoonLight (South Korea)
Directed by Du Jiachen
Lottery (Bangladesh)
Directed by Km Kanak
Parvaz Mahiha (Iran)
Directed by Mohammad Towrivarian
Spring Days (Morocco)
Directed by Imad Badi
Long Distance (Israel)
Directed by Or Sinai
Mare Nostrum (Greece)
Directed by Dimitris Anagnostou
Silence of the River (Peru)
Directed by Francesca Canepa
Dispersion (Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Saulko
Soul River and Black Memories (Brazil)
Directed by Taize Inácia, Thaynara Rezende
Mountain-Themed Films Competition:
K2 and the Invisible Footmen (Pakistan)
Directed by Iara Lee
Jurria– Guardians of the Pole (Spain)
Directed by Pedro Cubiles
Everest – The Hard Way (Slovakia)
Directed by Pavol Barabas
Good Lad (Georgia)
Directed by Spartak Parjiani
We Wanted to Kill All Nasty Ones (Germany)
Directed by Bettina Ellerkam, Jörg Heitmann
Northern Wind Can Be Warm (Russia)
Directed by Aleksei Golovkov