FESTIVALS: First Edition of Mestia ISAMFF Announces Lineup

MESTIA: A total of 24 titles have been selected for the short film competition of the inaugural edition of the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival , which will take place in person from 15 to 19 September 2021. This is the first festival of this kind to be held in Georgia.

"Of the 2,390 submitted films, we have shortlisted 37 to make up two competition sections: shorts and mountain-themed. Our international jury will choose winners in five categories: Best Short, Best Mountain-Themed Film, Best Score, Best Production Design, and Best Film. The Award for Best Mountain-Themed Film will hold the name of the legendary Georgian athlete Mikheil Khergiani", festival director Khatuna Khundadze told FNE.

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and filmmaker/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, Solo, GPC, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes the Georgian Film Studio, the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art, the National Archives, Goethe Institut and the Mildiani Family Winery.

"It was not possible to invite many guests, because Georgia is in the red zone, so the festival will be held with fewer guests and in accordance with all regulations that are adopted in Georgia. Sadly, the Georgian traditional closing reception will not be held", Khundadze also said.

International Short Film Competition:

Kakhetian Train (Georgia)

Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze

Coffee Place (South Korea)

Directed by Soo-min Park

Beautiful Weather (Turkey, Germany)

Directed by Okan Akgun

Fire Extinguisher (Spain)

Directed by Rodrigo Sopeña, Joana Solnado

Golden Minutes (Lithuania)

Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

Life in Three Voices (USA)

Directed by Marina Kaganova, Leo Decristoforo

Shadow Play (Hong Kong)

Directed by Au Yeung Chun Ho

Brushes and Branches (South Korea)

Directed by Komeil Soheili

My Black Heart (Armenia)

Directed by Garush Ghazaryan

The Machine (Morocco)

Directed by Oussama Lamharzi Alaoui

Meow (Russia)

Directed by Vasily Sherbakov

We’ll Never Get Lost Again (Ukraine)

Directed by Eugene Koshin

Coexist (Iran)

Directed by Komeil Soheili

Superprize (Russia)

Directed by Konstanine Chelidze

Maradonna’s Legs (Germany)

Directed by Firas Khoury

MoonLight (South Korea)

Directed by Du Jiachen

Lottery (Bangladesh)

Directed by Km Kanak

Parvaz Mahiha (Iran)

Directed by Mohammad Towrivarian

Spring Days (Morocco)

Directed by Imad Badi

Long Distance (Israel)

Directed by Or Sinai

Mare Nostrum (Greece)

Directed by Dimitris Anagnostou

Silence of the River (Peru)

Directed by Francesca Canepa

Dispersion (Ukraine)

Directed by Maria Saulko

Soul River and Black Memories (Brazil)

Directed by Taize Inácia, Thaynara Rezende

Mountain-Themed Films Competition:

K2 and the Invisible Footmen (Pakistan)

Directed by Iara Lee

Jurria– Guardians of the Pole (Spain)

Directed by Pedro Cubiles

Everest – The Hard Way (Slovakia)

Directed by Pavol Barabas

Good Lad (Georgia)

Directed by Spartak Parjiani

We Wanted to Kill All Nasty Ones (Germany)

Directed by Bettina Ellerkam, Jörg Heitmann

Northern Wind Can Be Warm (Russia)

Directed by Aleksei Golovkov