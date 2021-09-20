FESTIVALS: Mestia ISAMFF 2021 Announces Winners

The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and filmmaker/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, Solo, GPC, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes the Georgian Film Studio, the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art, the National Archives, Goethe Institut and the Mildiani Family Winery.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Short Film Competition:
Best Film:
Lottery (Bangladesh)
Directed by Km Kanak
Best Artistic Solution:
Parvaz Mahiha (Iran)
Directed by Mohammad Towrivarian
Best Fiction Film (Grand Prix):
Spring Days (Morocco)
Directed by Imad Badi
Special Mention:
Liora Rivlin (actress) for Long Distance (Israel)
Directed by Or Sinai
Special Mention:
Dispersion (Ukraine)
Directed by Maria Saulko
Special Mention:
Life in Three Voices (USA)
Directed by Marina Kaganova, Leo Decristoforo
Special Mention:
Golden Minutes (Lithuania)
Directed by Saulius Baradinskas
Best Actor:
Misha Gomiashvili for Kakhetian Train (Georgia)
Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze
Mountain-Themed Films Competition:
Best Film:
K2 and the Invisible Footmen (Pakistan)
Directed by Iara Lee
Special Mention:
Northern Wind Can Be Warm (Russia)
Directed by Aleksei Golovkov
Special Mention:
Good Lad (Georgia)
Directed by Spartak Parjiani