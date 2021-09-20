20-09-2021

FESTIVALS: Mestia ISAMFF 2021 Announces Winners

    MESTIA: Lottery by Bangladeshi director Km Kanak was awarded Best Film at the inaugural edition of the Mestia International Short and Mountain Film Festival, which took place in person from 15 to 19 September 2021. The winner of the Mountain-themed Films Competition was the Pakistani film K2 and the Invisible Footmen directed by Iara Lee.

    The festival was founded by the Mestia Centre of Culture and Arts NNLE and filmmaker/producer Khatuna Khundadze. It is supported by the Mestia Municipality, Solo, GPC, the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs of Georgia. The list of partners includes the Georgian Film Studio, the Arsenal Institute for Film and Video Art, the National ArchivesGoethe Institut and the Mildiani Family Winery.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    Lottery (Bangladesh)
    Directed by Km Kanak

    Best Artistic Solution:
    Parvaz Mahiha (Iran)
    Directed by Mohammad Towrivarian

    Best Fiction Film (Grand Prix):
    Spring Days (Morocco)
    Directed by Imad Badi

    Special Mention:
    Liora Rivlin (actress) for Long Distance (Israel)
    Directed by Or Sinai

    Special Mention:
    Dispersion (Ukraine)
    Directed by Maria Saulko

    Special Mention:
    Life in Three Voices (USA)
    Directed by Marina Kaganova, Leo Decristoforo

    Special Mention:
    Golden Minutes (Lithuania)
    Directed by Saulius Baradinskas

    Best Actor:
    Misha Gomiashvili for Kakhetian Train (Georgia)
    Directed by Lali Kiknavelidze

    Mountain-Themed Films Competition:

    Best Film:
    K2 and the Invisible Footmen (Pakistan)
    Directed by Iara Lee

    Special Mention:
    Northern Wind Can Be Warm (Russia)
    Directed by Aleksei Golovkov

    Special Mention:
    Good Lad (Georgia)
    Directed by Spartak Parjiani

