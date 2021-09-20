GRANTS: Georgia Announces Debut Feature Grants

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center has distributed 970,608 EUR / 3,591,253 GEL for the production of seven debut features to be directed by Tornike Gogrichiani, Irine Jordania, Tornike Bziava, Papuna Mosidze, Marine Gulbiani, Rati Jebashvili and Giorgi Sikharulidze.

The winners were chosen from among 28 projects and the grants were announced on 16 September 2021.

