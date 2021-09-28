FESTIVALS: First Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Lineup

MESTIA: A total of 20 titles have been selected for the short film competition of the inaugural edition of the Georgian Svaneti International Film Festival , which will take place in person from 3 to 7 October 2021. Eleven full-length projects were selected for the industry programme platform.

The festival was due to take place 25-29 August 2021, but it was rescheduled due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region.

Svaneti IFF is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. "I participated in the Sundance Film Festival Screenwriters Lab in 2015 and there I came up with the idea to establish a film festival in Svaneti. Fortunately, I brought this idea to fruition this year, even though due to the pandemic we had to reschedule the festival for the second time, eventually ending up on 3 - 7 October 2021. I hope that the Svaneti International Film Festival will promptly take its place alongside the world's leading film festivals", festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.

The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, General Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, the Bank of Georgia, Teliani Valley, Badagi, All Print, Albomi travel club, and the Mestia Municipality.

Click HERE for the festival teaser.

International Short Film Competition:

I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face (Egypt, France, Qatar, Belgium)

Directed by Sumeh Alaa

Beyond the Threshold (Armenia)

Directed by Anginesh Isanias

A Sister and a Brother (Georgia, Belgium)

Directed by Jaro Minne

Atrapaluz (Costa Rica, Mexico)

Directed by Kim Tores

Funfair (Iran, Canada)

Directed by Kim Tores

Orphans of the City (Belgium)

Directed by Bulent Ozturk

23 (Georgia, Abkhazia)

Directed by Giga Gabriel Jobava

12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)

Directed by Irine Jordania

Morning Elsewhere (Singapore)

Directed by Han Feng Yu

The Star (Israel, USA)

Directed by Nadav Lapid

North Pole (Macedonia, Serbia)

Directed by Marija Apcevska

Swimmer (Sweden)

Directed by Jonata Etzler

Before We Leave (Georgia)

Directed by Elene Tsagareishvili

On Memory (Singapore)

Directed by Liao Jiekai

Accamora (Italy)

Directed by Emanuela Muzzupappa

Fatherland (Georgia)

Directed by George Sikharulidze

The Last Matador (Finland, Czech Republic)

Directed by Kateriina Lillqvist

An Hour (Georgia)

Directed by George Tavartkiladze

A Scarecrow (Nepal)

Directed by Rajesh Prasad Khatri

August Sky (Brazil)

Directed by Jasmin Tenuchi

Industry Projects:

The Real Beings

Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze

Apria

Directed by Rati Oneli

I Greta

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

Tear Gas

Directed by Uta Beria

The Burden

Directed by Ana Iosava

Kakhaberi

Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili

Between Two Walls

Directed by Shalva Shengeli

City Noise

Directed by Papuna Mosidze

Only One Tear

Directed by George Varsimashvili

Disposable

Directed by Luka Beradze

Son

Directed by Tengo Asitahsvili