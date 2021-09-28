FESTIVALS: First Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Lineup

The festival was due to take place 25-29 August 2021, but it was rescheduled due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region.
Svaneti IFF is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. "I participated in the Sundance Film Festival Screenwriters Lab in 2015 and there I came up with the idea to establish a film festival in Svaneti. Fortunately, I brought this idea to fruition this year, even though due to the pandemic we had to reschedule the festival for the second time, eventually ending up on 3 - 7 October 2021. I hope that the Svaneti International Film Festival will promptly take its place alongside the world's leading film festivals", festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.
The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film Center, General Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, the Bank of Georgia, Teliani Valley, Badagi, All Print, Albomi travel club, and the Mestia Municipality.
International Short Film Competition:
I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face (Egypt, France, Qatar, Belgium)
Directed by Sumeh Alaa
Beyond the Threshold (Armenia)
Directed by Anginesh Isanias
A Sister and a Brother (Georgia, Belgium)
Directed by Jaro Minne
Atrapaluz (Costa Rica, Mexico)
Directed by Kim Tores
Funfair (Iran, Canada)
Directed by Kim Tores
Orphans of the City (Belgium)
Directed by Bulent Ozturk
23 (Georgia, Abkhazia)
Directed by Giga Gabriel Jobava
12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
Directed by Irine Jordania
Morning Elsewhere (Singapore)
Directed by Han Feng Yu
The Star (Israel, USA)
Directed by Nadav Lapid
North Pole (Macedonia, Serbia)
Directed by Marija Apcevska
Swimmer (Sweden)
Directed by Jonata Etzler
Before We Leave (Georgia)
Directed by Elene Tsagareishvili
On Memory (Singapore)
Directed by Liao Jiekai
Accamora (Italy)
Directed by Emanuela Muzzupappa
Fatherland (Georgia)
Directed by George Sikharulidze
The Last Matador (Finland, Czech Republic)
Directed by Kateriina Lillqvist
An Hour (Georgia)
Directed by George Tavartkiladze
A Scarecrow (Nepal)
Directed by Rajesh Prasad Khatri
August Sky (Brazil)
Directed by Jasmin Tenuchi
Industry Projects:
The Real Beings
Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze
Apria
Directed by Rati Oneli
I Greta
Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili
Tear Gas
Directed by Uta Beria
The Burden
Directed by Ana Iosava
Kakhaberi
Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili
Between Two Walls
Directed by Shalva Shengeli
City Noise
Directed by Papuna Mosidze
Only One Tear
Directed by George Varsimashvili
Disposable
Directed by Luka Beradze
Son
Directed by Tengo Asitahsvili