28-09-2021

FESTIVALS: First Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Lineup

By

    MESTIA: A total of 20 titles have been selected for the short film competition of the inaugural edition of the Georgian Svaneti International Film Festival, which will take place in person from 3 to 7 October 2021. Eleven full-length projects were selected for the industry programme platform.

    The festival was due to take place 25-29 August 2021, but it was rescheduled due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region.

    Svaneti IFF is organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani. "I participated in the Sundance Film Festival Screenwriters Lab in 2015 and there I came up with the idea to establish a film festival in Svaneti. Fortunately, I brought this idea to fruition this year, even though due to the pandemic we had to reschedule the festival for the second time, eventually ending up on 3 - 7 October 2021. I hope that the Svaneti International Film Festival will promptly take its place alongside the world's leading film festivals", festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.

    The festival is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film CenterGeneral Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, the Bank of GeorgiaTeliani ValleyBadagiAll Print, Albomi travel club, and the Mestia Municipality.

    Click HERE for the festival teaser.

    International Short Film Competition:

    I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face (Egypt, France, Qatar, Belgium)
    Directed by Sumeh Alaa

    Beyond the Threshold (Armenia)
    Directed by Anginesh Isanias

    A Sister and a Brother (Georgia, Belgium)
    Directed by Jaro Minne

    Atrapaluz (Costa Rica, Mexico)
    Directed by Kim Tores

    Funfair (Iran, Canada)
    Directed by Kim Tores

    Orphans of the City (Belgium)
    Directed by Bulent Ozturk

    23 (Georgia, Abkhazia)
    Directed by Giga Gabriel Jobava

    12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
    Directed by Irine Jordania

    Morning Elsewhere (Singapore)
    Directed by Han Feng Yu

    The Star (Israel, USA)
    Directed by Nadav Lapid

    North Pole (Macedonia, Serbia)
    Directed by Marija Apcevska

    Swimmer (Sweden)
    Directed by Jonata Etzler

    Before We Leave (Georgia)
    Directed by Elene Tsagareishvili

    On Memory (Singapore)
    Directed by Liao Jiekai

    Accamora (Italy)
    Directed by Emanuela Muzzupappa

    Fatherland (Georgia)
    Directed by George Sikharulidze

    The Last Matador (Finland, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Kateriina Lillqvist

    An Hour (Georgia)
    Directed by George Tavartkiladze

    A Scarecrow (Nepal)
    Directed by Rajesh Prasad Khatri

    August Sky (Brazil)
    Directed by Jasmin Tenuchi

    Industry Projects:

    The Real Beings
    Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze

    Apria
    Directed by Rati Oneli

    I Greta
    Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

    Tear Gas
    Directed by Uta Beria

    The Burden
    Directed by Ana Iosava

    Kakhaberi
    Directed by Giorgi Getiashvili

    Between Two Walls
    Directed by Shalva Shengeli

    City Noise
    Directed by Papuna Mosidze

    Only One Tear
    Directed by George Varsimashvili

    Disposable
    Directed by Luka Beradze

    Son
    Directed by Tengo Asitahsvili

    Published in Georgia

    Latest from Alexander Gabelia

    More in this category:« FESTIVALS: What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? Wins 2021 BIAFF