11-10-2021

FESTIVALS: First Edition of Svaneti IFF Announces Winners

By
    MESTIA: I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face by Egyptian director Sumeh Alaa was awarded the Goddess Dali main prize at the first edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival, organised by director Mariam Khatchvani and Teimuraz Chkhvimiani.

    In the Industry section, Real Beings directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze won Best Pitch.

    “I am happy that 14 Georgian novice directors participated in the first edition of the festival, and had the opportunity to attend masterclasses and ask questions to Paolo Bertolin, Christophe Leparc, Giorgi Ovashvili and Séverine Roinssard. I hope that in the future more novice directors and more influential representatives of the film industry will take part in our festival”, festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.

    The Svaneti IFF is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film CenterGeneral Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, the Bank of GeorgiaTeliani ValleyBadagiAll PrintAlbomi travel club, and the Mestia Municipality.

    The festival was due to take place 25 - 29 August 2021, but it was rescheduled for 3 - 7 October 2021 due to the deterioration of the pandemic situation in the region.

    Click HERE for the festival teaser.

    International Short Film Competition:

    Best Film:
    I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face (Egypt, France, Qatar, Belgium)
    Directed by Sumeh Alaa

    Best Director:
    George Sikharulidze for Fatherland (Georgia)

    Best Cinematography:
    Tato Kotetishvili and Gigi Samsonadze for 12 K. Marx Street (Georgia)
    Directed by Irine Jordania

    Best Script:
    Jasmin Tenucci for August Sky (Brazil)
    Directed by Jasmin Tenuchi

    Best Actress:
    Femke Geijens for Orphans of the City (Belgium)
    Directed by Bulent Ozturk

    Industry Projects:

    Best Pitch:
    Real Beings
    Directed by Vakhtang Jajanidze

    Second Place:
    I Greta
    Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

    Third Place:
    The Burden
    Directed by Ana Iosava

    Jury Special Mentions:

    Apria
    Directed by Rati Oneli

    Tear Gas
    Directed by Uta Beria

