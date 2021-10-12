New Script Development Residency Launched in Georgia

A total of 30 projects were submitted.
"Working sessions will be held both physically and online, in groups or individually. On 11 October 2021, when the working sessions begin, the participants will be joined online by the renowned American actor, screenwriter and director Matt Dillon", project organiser Anna Chkonia told FNE.
The mentors include the American screenwriter and New York University professor Kenneth Friedman, Albanian director/producer Blerim Gjoci, the founder of Carte Blanche Pictures Anne Marie Boidock, French producer Dominique Velinsky and German producer Titus Kreyenberg, who will physically attend the residency and work with the participants.
American writer/publisher Doug Morris will also attend the residency and work individually with the participants.
SELECTED PROJECTS:
Princess Maya
Written by Margo Zubashvili
Tear Gas
Written by Uta Beria
Under the Sky
Written by Anastasia Chanturaia
Cut out of Context
Written by Gigi Janashia
Chaos of Silence
Written by Nino Shaburishvili
White Shadows
Written by Nino Gogua