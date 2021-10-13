FNE Oscar Watch 2022: Georgia Selects Brighton 4th as Oscar Candidate

TBILISI: Levan Koguashvili’s third feature film Brighton 4th has been selected as Georgia’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category. The film is a coproduction between Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco and the USA.

Brighton 4th premiered at the Tribeca film Festival in 2021, where it won the best film, best script and best male actor awards.

Former wrestling champion Kakhi (Levan Tediashvili, a former Olympic wrestler himself) always has his family on his conscience, and in Brighton 4th this leads him on a cross-continental journey. After making arrangements to cover for his brother’s gambling debts, Kakhi departs his humble home in Georgia to pay a visit to his son Soso (Giorgi Tabidze) in outer Brooklyn.

The cast includes Kakhi Kavsadze, who sadly died on 27 April 2021, and Nadezhda Mikhalkova.

Brighton 4th was produced by Kino Iberica (Georgia) and coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest (Bulgaria), Moskvich Films (Russia), KNM Monaco (Monaco), Broken Cage Studio (USA) and Give Me Liberty Mfg (USA). It was supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Cartu Foundation (Georgia).

The film was lensed by the Greek-born Oscar-nominated cinematographer/director Phedon Papamichael.

Loco Films is handling the sales.

The 94th Academy Awards ceremony is due on 27 March 2022. A shortlist of 15 finalists will be announced on 21 December 2021 and the nominees will be announced on 8 February 2022.