14-10-2021

FNE Podcast: Mariam Khatchvani: Director of Svaneti International Film Festival

    FNE's Georgian correspondent Alexander Gabelia spoke to Mariam Khatchvani, Director of the Svaneti International Film Festival, about the first edition of the Svaneti IFF in Georgia, which finally took place after COVID delays in a physical format 3–7 October 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants. The Svaneti IFF is organised in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth, the Georgian National Film CenterGeneral Sponsor Hotel GISTOLA, the Bank of GeorgiaTeliani ValleyBadagiAll PrintAlbomi travel club, and the Mestia Municipality.

