Kino Lorber Acquires US Rights to Georgian Oscar Entry Brighton 4th

TBILISI: Kino Lorber has acquired US rights to Brighton 4th directed by Levan Koguashvili and lensed by Oscar nominated cinematographer Phedon Papamichael. The film has recently been announced as Georgia’s official submission for the 94th Academy Awards.

Kino Lorber will release Brighton 4th theatrically in the USA in January 2022, followed by a digital release on Kino Now and all major TVOD platforms, plus home video.

"Kino Lorber is one of the best American film companies and I have been watching their films since I was a student. At that time they were called Kino International and always had an attractive library. This company is still distinguished by its taste in selection, and it is very interesting and enjoyable for me to work with them, especially now that the film is taking part in a pre-Oscar campaign", Levan Koguashvili told FNE.

Brighton 4th had its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, where it won Best Film, Best Screenplay and Best Actor in the International Narrative Competition.

The film was produced by Kino Iberica (Georgia) and coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest (Bulgaria), Moskvich Films (Russia), KNM Monaco (Monaco), Broken Cage Studio (USA) and Give Me Liberty Mfg (USA). It was supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center and the Cartu Foundation (Georgia).

Loco Films is handling the sales.