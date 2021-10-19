PRODUCTION: Georgian Director Irine Jordania in Production with Debut Feature Air Blue Silk

TBILISI: Georgian director/writer Irine Jordania is currently in production with her debut feature Air Blue Silk. The cinematographer is Giorgi Shvelidze, whose work on Namme directed by Zaza Khalvashi and produced by BAFIS in coproduction with Lithuania’s Tremora earned him the Spotlight Award from the American Society of Cinematographers in 2019.

Eka (Tina Lagidze) is a successful TV presenter in Tbilisi, but her life spins out of control when the immigrant relative she usually pushed aside goes missing. Lado shuts himself off from the world, until he witnesses a construction worker fall to his death. Eka and Lado meet only once, but they impact each other’s lives unknowingly.

“What fascinates me most is the nature of human emotions. We are neither bad nor good, we are just human and nothing human is alien to us. Society imposes its own rules upon us and we go with the flow. Trapped in our minds, families, circle of friends or social class, all we see is what can be seen from our viewpoint. We hardly ever look beyond the fence surrounding us, and fail to realise that sometimes a boring five-minute conversation we hoped had never started can be crucial to the other person”, Irine Jordania told FNE.

The film is produced by Elene Margvelashvili through Parachute Films in coproduction with Studio Kedari.

The project received support of 64,000 EUR / 236, 800 GEL from the Georgian National Film Center and it was also supported by Parachute Films (own investment), Millimeter Studio, Jaga Grip (equipment) and the Georgian Public Broadcaster. The total budget is approximately 210,000 EUR, producer Elene Margvelashvili told FNE.

The project participated in platforms such as the 2020 Odesa IFF Pitching Forum for films in development, the 2020 Georgian-Baltic Pitching Forum at the Tbilisi IFF, the Batumi Alternative Wave script development training, and it will also take part in cocoWIP within Connecting Cottbus in November 2021.

Shooting took place throughout 2020-2021 during all four seasons and will be completed by December 2021. The film is scheduled to be completed in the autumn of 2022.

“We are looking for a coproducer and a sales agent. Assets needed to complete the film include 14 days of shooting, image and sound postproduction, VFX, DCP. The project offers a variety of creative elements allowing potential partners to engage on an international stage”, producer Elene Margvelashvili told FNE.

Irine Jordania graduated in International Relations and Law from the Tbilisi State University, and she also studied Directing and Screenwriting in Rezo Esadze’s Workshop at the Shota Rustaveli Film and Theatre Institute. She has worked as screenwriter for several films and TV projects, and as a journalist and editor for various media outlets and publications. Her first short film 12 K Marx Street (2019) premiered at the Sarajevo FF and was a Short Film Candidate at the European Film Awards 2020.

Production Information:

Producer:

Parachute Films (Georgia)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Coproducer:

Studio Kedari (Georgia)

Credits:

Director: Irine Jordania

Screenwriter: Irine Jordania

DoP: Giorgi Shvelidze

Cast: Tina Lagidze