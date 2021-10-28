FESTIVALS: TIAF 2021 Announces Lineup and Dates for Hybrid Edition

TBILISI: The 4th edition of the Tbilisi International Animation Festival is finally taking place in a hybrid format from 30 October to 2 November 2021, in compliance with the state regulations regarding the safety of participants.

“This year, the festival will be held in a hybrid format combining physical screenings at the Amirani Cinema and online presence on the festival's website and social media. The festival offers plenty of interesting programmes for the audience and industry. More than 200 films from 46 countries, which were produced in the last two years, will be presented in 18 programmes, of which six are competitions. Tbilisi Digital Art Exhibition and masterclasses will be held in parallel with the screenings. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions the festival will be held in only one physical location and all the side programmes and meetings are transferred to digital formats”, festival director Lali Kiknavelidze told FNE.

The sidebar sections include: Death and the Winemaker, Art in/of Animation, Conflicts and Relationships in Animation, Experimental and Abstract Animation, Adalts’, Music and Animation, World Panorama, Green Vision, Stuttgart International Animation Festival 2021 Tour, O!PlA Focus on Poland’21, New Georgian Animation Films, Restored Old Georgian Animated Films.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of Georgia, the Tbilisi City Hall, the Stuttgart International Festival of Animated Film, l’Institut Français de Géorgie and the Georgian National Film Center.

Short Films Competition:

Zolemia (Georgia)

Directed by Nina Samanishvili

The Edge (Switzerland)

Directed by Zaide Kutay, Géraldine Cammisar

Nurture (Taiwan)

Directed by Ying-Fang Shen

MOM (France)

Directed by Kajika Aki Ferrazzini

Return (Argentina)

Directed by Jonathan Delgado Herrera

The Wall (Poland)

Directed by Katarzyna Mencfel-Wenglarczyk

Huis clos (Switzerland)

Directed by Nina Winiger

Boriya (France)

Directed by Min Sung Ah

Three Jumps to Happiness (Poland)

Directed by Artur Hanaj

Animated Documentaries Competition:

Shaking a Singapore Spear (Germany, Singapore, UK)

Directed by Hannes Rall

La Prima Cosa (France)

Directed by Omar Al Abdul Razzak, Shira Ukrainitz

Through the Cymbals I Will Watch (USA)

Directed by Karlo Corona, LorèneYavo

Let's Fall in Love (China)

Directed by Shengwei Zhou

Wampui (Germany)

Directed by Maarten Isaäk de Heer

Autumn (France)

Directed by Sofia Gutman

There Is No “I” In (Australia)

Directed by Rebecca Thomson