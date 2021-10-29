FNE Podcast: Viennale 2021: Mariam Shatberashvili, Producer of What Do We See When We Look At The Sky?

FNE correspondent and film critic Alexander Gabelia spoke in Vienna with Mariam Shatberashvili, who works for DFFB , about the challenges she has faced as a producer during the pandemic, as well about the Georgian/German coproduction What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? by Alexandre Koberidze, which was screened within the Viennale 2021.

It is Mariam's first feature film and follows her work as a junior producer on the film O beau-tiful night by Xaver Böhm (Berlinale Panorama 2019) and as producer of successful short films, such as Change by Annika Pinske.

Click HERE to listen to the podcast.