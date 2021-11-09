FESTIVALS: Svaneti Residence Announces Participants

TBILISI: Six young Georgian directors are participating in the first edition of the Svaneti International Film Festival 's script development residence, which will last for 20 days. The directors are working on their first or second projects, including feature films, animation or documentary projects.

The residence will be conducted in Europe’s longest continuously inhabited place, Ushguli, 5-25 November. Only Georgian directors can participate in the 2021 residence, but beginning in 2022 the project will become international.

The residence is supported by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. Participants include Salome Vepkvadze, Nino Shaburishvili, Tengo Asitashvili, Salomeya Bauer, Tea Vatsadze, and Goga Giogi Kobalia. The project's mentor is Lithuanian festival programmer Edvinas Pukšta.

“Preserved by its long-lasting geographical isolation, the landscape of the Upper Svaneti region is an exceptional example of mountain scenery with medieval villages and tower houses. Ushguli is a historical and mythological place, with many legends; one of them is Goddess Dali, which was used for the Svaneti festival logo”, festival director Mariam Khatchvani told FNE.